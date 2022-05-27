Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $765.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.10. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 340,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 265.0% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after buying an additional 1,033,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after buying an additional 579,498 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

