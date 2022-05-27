Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Reduced by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 8.4% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $27,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $271.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,010. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $271.71. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.84.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

