Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Barclays

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.20.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $268.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $271.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

