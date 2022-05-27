Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Buys $49,474.70 in Stock

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $127.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average is $123.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,130,000 after buying an additional 175,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

