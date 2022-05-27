Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Short Interest Up 800.0% in May

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CZFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Shares of CZFS remained flat at $$66.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $262.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.