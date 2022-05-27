Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Insider Gregory E. Cronin Acquires 1,100 Shares

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) insider Gregory E. Cronin purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $183,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Citizens stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. Citizens Holding has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.
About Citizens (Get Rating)
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
