Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Insider Gregory E. Cronin Acquires 1,100 Shares

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) insider Gregory E. Cronin purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $183,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Citizens stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. Citizens Holding has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

