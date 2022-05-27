City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

City has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. City has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect City to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of City stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.09. 39 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,626. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96. City has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,660 shares of company stock worth $692,446 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of City by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of City by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in City during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in City by 38.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in City by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

