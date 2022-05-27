Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360 in the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

