ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mandiant alerts:

MNDT stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. Mandiant, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mandiant news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MNDT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About Mandiant (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.