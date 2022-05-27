ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 2,955 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of IDT worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDT. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in IDT by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 480,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 130,790 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IDT by 177.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 70,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,115,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,072,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,313,904.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,084,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,858,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

IDT opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.23. IDT Co. has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $67.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

