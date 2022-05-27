ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WABC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

