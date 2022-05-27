ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Cutler Group LP increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,192 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 1.55.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

