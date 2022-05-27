ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of PubMatic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $48,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PubMatic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 81,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $23,173,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $15,465,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.53.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,893.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $49,494.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,909.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,693 shares of company stock worth $3,473,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

