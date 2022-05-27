ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Gogo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 388,432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,150,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $4,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.03. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The business had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

