ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 543.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 67,835 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 192.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,497,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,549 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $9.39 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.4%. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

