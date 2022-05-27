Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 92.9% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.19.

STZ opened at $244.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,357.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

