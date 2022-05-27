Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5,175.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $191.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.90 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

