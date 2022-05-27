Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 64,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 52,378 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 411,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,846,000 after buying an additional 88,887 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,393,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,383,000 after buying an additional 263,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,691,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.77.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

