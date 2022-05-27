Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $551,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after buying an additional 64,164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.02.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

