Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 6,457 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3,961.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

