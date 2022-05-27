Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

NUE opened at $133.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.22. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

