ClinTex CTi (CTI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $765,398.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

