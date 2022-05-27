Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) Insider Acquires A$47,850.00 in Stock

Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU – Get Rating) insider Robert Gavshon acquired 55,000 shares of Cluey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$47,850.00 ($33,936.17).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.77.
About Cluey
