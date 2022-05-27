Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of CDXS stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 1,283,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,081. Codexis has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.61 million, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

