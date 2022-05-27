Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 48,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 843,766 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

The company has a market cap of $702.67 million, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Codexis by 153.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

