Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Buys 30,030 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80.

On Friday, May 13th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.07.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Coinbase Global by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,087 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,091 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $80,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

