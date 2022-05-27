Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSE STK traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $29.68. 64,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,535. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.26.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
