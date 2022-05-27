Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE STK traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $29.68. 64,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,535. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 739.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

