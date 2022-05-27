Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $24.24 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $22.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $97.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 million to $100.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $109.88 million, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $119.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHCT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CHCT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 52,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,363. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $945.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

