Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target Cut to CHF 120

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 148 to CHF 120 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFRUY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

CFRUY stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 850,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

