Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 392,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $2,508,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 31.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 91.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

