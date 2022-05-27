Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) EVP Sells $332,500.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPSS traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,060. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.