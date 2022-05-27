Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading 1.6% Higher

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €67.50 ($71.81) and last traded at €66.92 ($71.19). 391,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €65.84 ($70.04).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of €65.22 and a 200 day moving average of €81.26.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:CON)
Featured Stories
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.