Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.63. 774,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,864,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.