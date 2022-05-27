Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,045. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.