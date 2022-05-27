Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $34.97. 130,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,668,224. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

