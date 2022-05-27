Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.76. The stock had a trading volume of 280,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.56.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 568,184 shares of company stock valued at $86,426,621. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

