Continuum Advisory LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,765.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,394,000 after buying an additional 6,066,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,764 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,811 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,608,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $56.57. 2,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.27 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

