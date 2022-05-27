Continuum Advisory LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,630,953. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

