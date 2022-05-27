Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,083,000 after acquiring an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $82.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,248.50. 78,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,503.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,694.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total transaction of $13,935,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

