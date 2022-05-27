Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.36. 549,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

