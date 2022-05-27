Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 262 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

HD stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.13. The company had a trading volume of 135,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.53. The company has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

