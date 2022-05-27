CONTRACOIN Market Capitalization Tops $39.00 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 84.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $39.00 million and approximately $84,687.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002857 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,328,400 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

