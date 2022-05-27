Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Scientifics accounts for about 1.0% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,887. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Safeguard Scientifics ( NYSE:SFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 15,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

