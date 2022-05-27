Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Viper Energy Partners comprises 0.4% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Viper Energy Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $680,501.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648,436 shares of company stock worth $19,509,024 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.57. 8,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 2.09. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.24%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

