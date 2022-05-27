Contrasting Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) & Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 834.30 -$36.12 million ($2.13) -1.77 Century Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.82 million ($3.31) -2.53

Candel Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Century Therapeutics. Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Candel Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Candel Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Century Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 283.60%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.49%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Century Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics -29,132.26% -29.17% -13.57% Century Therapeutics N/A -27.82% -23.55%

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Century Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

