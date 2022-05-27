ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.57 ($3.13).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 210 ($2.64) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.15) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.71) to GBX 290 ($3.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Jonny Mason purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £49,280 ($62,010.82). Also, insider Kimberly Lody bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($25,670.06). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,896,000.

Shares of CTEC traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 214 ($2.69). The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,548. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 197.03. The company has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

