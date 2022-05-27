Conversant Capital LLC Makes New $16.38 Million Investment in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 571,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,000. Switch comprises 3.6% of Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Conversant Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Switch as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Switch by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Switch by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWCH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of SWCH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.71. 34,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 843.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 525.13%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

