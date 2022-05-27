Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.25

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.25, with a volume of 1604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$25.00 to C$16.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$560.56 million and a PE ratio of -21.39.

In other Copperleaf Technologies news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$201,000.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

