Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $69.00 at Argus

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Argus from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

