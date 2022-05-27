Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $9.32 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $289.29 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.32 or 0.00032454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,661.62 or 0.99836669 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000067 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

